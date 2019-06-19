Thieves tow away stolen car

Auto Theft 2400 block of Frisco Avenue Report #1906008174me MEMPHIS, TN – On June 16, 2019, two males arrived in the 2400 block of Frisco and gained access inside of a 1991 Honda Prelude. The victim scared the suspects away, only to have them return on on June 17, 2019. The suspects hooked the Honda Prelude up to an unknown model pick-up truck and pulled it away from the scene. The vehicles were last seen heading westbound on Frisco. The suspects’ descriptions are as follows: Suspect #1 is a white male in his mid-late 40s, wearing dark clothing. Suspect #2 is a white male, in his mid-late 40s, wearing a lighter shirt, and dark pants. Suspect Vehicle: Maroon color, older model, dent near rear driver’s tire, no make on tailgate. There was a storage container with green top in the bed of the truck. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.