Southeast Explorer bus making final round in 2019

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A mobile teaching center in the Heartland is making its final round this year.
The Southeast Explorer is an old bus that brings different exhibits to students in several cities. It’s run by Southeast Missouri State University.
The very first traveling exhibit was about space. So, organizers say it was only fitting that they teach kids about the moon landing on the final trip, especially with the 50th anniversary happening next month.
“The first appearance was an overview of showing the shuttle program what we currently doing, explaining how Linda Godwin from this local area, how she was involved with it. Next month will mark the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldren walking on the face of the moon. With it being the 5th anniversary knowing we were ending this program we wanted to go out with the NASA exhibit,” said Gary Tyler, Outreach specialist.
The bus will be in Jackson, Mo. on Thursday, June 19 and in Scott City on Friday, June 20.
