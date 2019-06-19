SEMO Food Bank earns Better Business Bureau accreditation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Better Business Bureau has named Southeast Missouri Food Bank a BBB accredited charity.
This means the food bank meets all 20 of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. SEMO Food Bank received the accreditation after a thorough review of the food bank’s programs, finances, governance and fund-raising practices.
“We’re honored to have earned Better Business Bureau accreditation again,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of the Sikeston-based food bank. “This is an in-depth review that says we’re going above and beyond normal legal requirements to be transparent and accountable in how we operate. This should be a strong indication to donors that we are using their donations wisely.”
The accreditation process included BBB review of the food bank’s most recent audited financial statements, IRS Form 990, annual report and additional documentation. The program is designed to encourage greater confidence in donors and give charities a unique and recognizable way to express their commitment to ethical standards and charitable accountability.
According to BBB, SEMO Food Bank is the only locally accredited charity in Southeast Missouri, except for national organizations that have a local presence. The food bank first earned the annual accreditation in 2015.
The food bank also is accredited by Charity Navigator.
