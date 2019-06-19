Paducah man arrested on firearm charges after providing false information

Paducah, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man has been arrested on firearm charges for providing false information when purchasing one at a local business.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF contacted detectives about a prohibited possessor that attempted to buy a gun.
Officials said on June 12, Michael Turley, 28, of Paducah, Ky., attempted to buy a gun while under the Kentucky Order of Protection that prohibits him from possessing or purchasing a firearm. Turley gave false information to complete the order. The dealer then contacted the ATF.
Turley is also faces two counts of menacing out of Livingston County,
Turley is also currently on a diversion in Livingston County District Court for being charged in May 2019 for two counts of Menacing.
On June 18, Turley was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Charges for Turley include: One Count Fraudulent Firearms Transaction and one Count of Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
