National Guard could soon leave East Cape Girardeau, IL

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Illinois National Guard are still monitoring flood waters in East Cape Girardeau Illinois, but how long will they stick around?
Soldiers with the 933 Military Police Company, which was the unit primarily in charge of helping sandbag the small town left on Tuesday June 18.
However 16 soldiers with an evacuation team are still on site to help with emergency evacuations, according the Lt. Jamie Gunning with the 1844 Transportation Company.
“I have eight more expected to come in. All volunteers that want to extend past the original order,” Gunning said. “We’re waiting at this point. Tomorrow is the big day to find out if they are going to allow us to stay or if we have to roll up and go.”
Lt. Gunning says her unit has continued to transport and place sand bags to protect more homes and business from the stubborn seep water that is flooding East Cape.
“A lot of people up North say ‘Well the river is dropping why are you still there?’ They don’t understand until you have your boots on this ground and have seen the devastation it’s caused this area," Gunning said. "It can be quite overwhelming and that is what motivates us to get up at 3 am every morning and work 24-7.”
Mike Smith has lived and worked in East Cape for 11 years, and was one of the first community members to start building sandbag walls.
Weeks later he is still at it.
“I feel like I live here before I live at home now," Smith said. "Every time you turn around. Oh I’ve got to get this and I’ve got to pick that up. It just never ends. We have certain areas that are really vulnerable and we have to reinforce it. I expect that of myself and I’m not sleeping because I think to much about those things.”
Without the continual help from the National Guard and other volunteers to fight back floodwaters, Smith believes the town would be devastated.
“Thanks for everybody that has come in and done their share," Smith said. "We’re probably about 800 feet long on sandbags. We are eight and nine feet high in certain places and two and half, almost three feet deep in some places with water.”
Lt. Gunning says it's remarkable to see the local community continue the flood fight right along side them.
“My guys are tired. I’m starting to get a little fatigued myself but we just keep going everyday," Gunning said. “We continue to motivate each other, and it brings a smile to our face to see these residents laughing and smiling when something like this is successful.”
Wednesday’s foretasted rainfall could create more problems for East Cape, and will likely be a factor in whether or not the National Guard sticks around.
