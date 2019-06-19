MoDOT extends waiver heavier truckloads used for flood relief on highways

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a waiver extension for heavier truckloads of rock, sand and gravel to be used on state roadways for flood relief and for levees and flood repair.
The waiver remains in effect until July 21, 2019.
The waiver includes:
- A loaded, gross weight no greater than 10 percent above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle
- Transportation of rock, sand and gravel only within the state of Missouri
- Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits
- When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph
- Travel under this allowance is only allowed on non-interstate highways. Those taking advantage of the weight allowance cannot operate on any portion of the interstate highway system.
