Mayfield, Ky. woman injured in shooting

By Amber Ruch | June 19, 2019 at 1:41 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 1:41 PM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Tuesday night, June 18.

According to Mayfield police, they responded to the 700 block of West Lee Street around 10:30 p.m. for a call about a shooting.

Officers say they found a woman, identified as 23-year-old Savannah Hancock from Mayfield, with a gunshot wound. They say she was airlifted to an area trauma center and is listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621.

