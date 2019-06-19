Man shot multiple times overnight in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department a man was shot multiple times on Tuesday night, June 18.
Hann said at 10:44 p.m. last night officers responded to the 2800 block of Whitener after they received reports of shots fired.
Officers found a 22 year-old male who lived in the area on Whitener that had been shot multiple times.
Hann said he was shot while getting into a vehicle in the parking lot of his complex.
Officers said he has non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
