Man sentenced after guilty plea to meth and aggravated DUI charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County State’s Attorney Office has announced the sentencing of a man for drug and DUI convictions on June 19.
According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr, James Burke, 30, was sentenced to two years imprisonment with the Illinois Department of Corrections.
On March 30, Burke was stopped traveling the wrong on a one-way street in Carbondale, Ill. Burke showed signs of being high and admitted to using heroin.
A search revealed Burke had a small amount of methamphetamine and several pills, including hydrocodone and Clonazepam, all controlled substances.
On June 17, Burke pleaded guilty to Possession of fewer than 5 grams of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony, and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, a Class 4 Felony,
Burke was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each count to be served concurrently, followed by a one year period of mandatory supervised release.
The DUI charged was aggravated because Burke was driving on a suspended license.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
