Law enforcement looking for Union City man considered dangerous

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Obion County sheriff’s office is looking for a wanted Union City, Tennessee man.
Bryan Ray Culver, 28, is described as a white male, 6′3″, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He has multiple tattoos on his body and face.
Culver is wanted for reckless endangerment, failure to appear, theft, vandalism and driving while suspended.
The sheriff’s office said the man has made threats towards law enforcement and is considered dangerous.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 731-885-5832 or call 911.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.