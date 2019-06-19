How to get out of a car submerged in water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re ever in your car and end up in floodwater, the first thing you should do is slowly roll down your windows before the water gets too deep.
Next, Captain Herdon with Jackson Fire Rescue, said to unbuckle your seatbelt.
The best way out is through the window, not the door. Captain Herndon said if you do open it, the water pressure could pin you between the door and car.
Once you get out, do not go back in to get anything out of the car.
Captain Herdon recommends knowing which roads are flooded, especially at night, because you never know how deep the water could rise.
“Especially right now with all the rain that we’re getting you could have a lot of flash flooding to where you’re coming down a normal road that’s never flooded and then the storm drains back up and you can be trapped in the moving water or even still water," said Captain Herndon.
He said don’t sit on the top of the car if it starts to sink. Water could wash the car and you away.
Also, there are tools to punch out your car window, but Herndon said the water pressure could push glass back into your face, so use it as a last resort.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.