Gov. Pritzker: Steps being taken to help farmers hurt by flooding

“The flood of 2019 has impacted more than 40% of state’s population, outside of Cook and the collar counties," said Tate-Nadeau. "In the weeks to come, as the water recedes, we will begin to see the damage of this flood. County damage assessments will be a critical tool in qualifying for federal disaster dollars. As we move forward, IEMA will continue to work with county emergency managers as they work to identify the true cost of this great flood.”