First responders want you to be watching the weather

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - With one flood related death already recording for the spring season this year, emergency responders want to remind Heartland residents to keep up with severe weather alerts when there’s already so much flooding out there.
Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent said keeping up with your local weather reporting is essential to keeping yourself out of danger in the event of flash flooding. He said there are certain areas you want to be certain to avoid when thunderstorms could be rolling through.
“It’s when you get an abundance of rainfall in a very short amount of time,” he said. "If you know that a road has some hills or has some areas that crosses a creek bottom or anything like that, you may want to pick a different route.”
Right now, he said it’s especially important to abide by the rule of ‘turn around, don’t drown.’ In the event of flash flooding, roadways with just some water on them can turn into swift currents quickly. He said less than a foot of water can wash your car away, so it’s important to know where low-lying roads are in your area.
“Use common sense. If you see water on the roadway that you don’t know how deep it is, you have no idea, turn around don’t drown,” he said.
Sometimes, the roads you drive on can have water over them after you’ve driven on them and can’t get back any other way. If you do find yourself in danger like this, Sargent said to stay put in your car until you absolutely have to get out and call for help.
He also emphasizes, when you do put yourself in harms way, you’re not just putting yourself in danger, but all the first responders coming out to save you.
“It’s a mistake, but it’s a costly mistake,” he said. "When somebody makes that mistake, the rescuers have to go out and try to find those people and try to save those people. It puts everybody at risk.”
