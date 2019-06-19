First Alert Action Day update

While there will still be some scattered showers and thunderstorm this evening, but the threat of severe weather is dropping. We are watching some redevelopment of storms right now in southern Illinois, but nothing is severe at this point. While there could still be some isolated strong storms, the threat will wrap up after midnight tonight. Thursday looks much drier, with just a very small chance of an isolated shower in our eastern counties. Mostly areas will top out in the 80s on Thursday. The heat cranks up as we head into the weekend. While there could still be scattered storms, outside of the storms highs will feel more like the triple digits.