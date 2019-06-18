First Alert Action Day Tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A First Alert Action Day is being issued for the Heartland tomorrow due to the threat of severe thunderstorms and flooding. A strong storm system will move into the Heartland during the afternoon hours and this will cause storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. As storms develop they will rapidly become strong to severe with the main threats being hail and highs winds but there will also be a tornado threat with a few storms. Later in the evening the storms are forecast to form into a squall line. This will limit the tornado threat but likely increase the damaging wind threat. Right now the timing for the threat of severe weather looks to be between noon and midnight. Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest and have a way to get warnings tomorrow.
This evening we will see a few scattered storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. This activity will weaken after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible tomorrow across the Heartland. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.
