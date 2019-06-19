FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY

This morning will be warm with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Isolated rain and even thunderstorms are possible more in our northern counties. During the early afternoon, scattered storms will initiate that will be strong to severe. Storms will last through the evening and start to die down during the early morning. Main impacts will be damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain which will pose a flooding threat, and a chance of an isolated tornado. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s.