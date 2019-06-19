FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for the Heartland today due to the threat of severe thunderstorms and flooding.
This morning will be warm with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Isolated rain and even thunderstorms are possible more in our northern counties. During the early afternoon, scattered storms will initiate that will be strong to severe. Storms will last through the evening and start to die down during the early morning. Main impacts will be damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain which will pose a flooding threat, and a chance of an isolated tornado. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
A warming trend will move in during the end of the week into the weekend putting heat index values in the triple digits. We still have the chance of scattered rain/storms every day, but this looks to clear out heading into next week (Yay!).
-Lisa
