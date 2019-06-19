How to know what is recyclable and what isn’t

Perryville, Mo. (KFVS) - Recycling centers in the Heartland say it’s all about the numbers.They say there’s an easy way for everyone to know what is recyclable and what is not.
Ken Roth works at the Perryville, Missouri recycling center, and said it takes them all day to sort through recyclables because people place them in the wrong bins.
“This is so easy even a caveman can do it,” he said.
He said people just don’t read signs that indicate where things go.
“We sort through everything for just a few pennies of what we’re making for it. It takes more time to separate then it does that we get paid for it," he said.
Roth said at the bottom of each item there is a number that shows which bin the item goes in.
“We have some people that are awesome at it, and we have some that thinks this is a landfill,” he said.
He said pay attention to the plastics.
“This is colored plastic. Everything is real easily written down to where everything goes,” he added.
He said dirty items need to go in the trash.
“This right here bottle is contaminated; it’s dirty and it’s basically trash,” he said.
Solid Waste supervisor Sheila Jett said the reason why they are cracking down is because 15 percent of the items people bring in aren’t recyclable.
“The labor cost is one of our biggest factors here," said Jett.
This is an issue bigger than Perryville.
"The whole China Sword has affected everybody its worldwide its not just us it is everybody the public officials are having to make changes everywhere…”Jett said.
That is why Jett said being educated on what to and what not to recycle is important.
“Give a hoot don’t pollute! We have seen that progress over the years and recycling is the right thing to do,” she said.
In the fall, the Perryville center plans to have a drive through recycle option available to the people in the area. Several other cities in the Heartland already offer drop-off recycling services.
