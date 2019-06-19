Carbondale PD receives money for tourniquets, holders

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police department is receiving $1,500 for tourniquets and holders.
It’s part of the company’s Helping Heroes Donation.
“We’re happy to support the men and women helping to make Carbondale a safer place for everyone. The donation will help better equip officers with medical supplies in a moment’s notice,” said Michael Harris. “Supplying Carbondale Officers with Tourniquets attached to belts helps for a much faster response time in emergency situations,” said Paul Pinnon. “COUNTRY Financial is proud to support our first responders, active duty military and veterans through Operation Helping Heroes donations in the communities we serve.”
The check was presented to Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs by Michael Harris and Paul Pinnon.
Operation Helping Heroes was started in 2015 to help non-profits and programs that help active duty service members. It was expanded to support emergency first responders.
In 2019, COUNTRY Financial provided more than $50,000 in donations to first responders and service members.
