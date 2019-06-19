Businesses hesitant to commit in protected areas around Cape Girardeau due to Mississippi River flooding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Flooding has certainly impacted many areas across the Heartland for the last couple of decades. However, it has also impacted companies hesitating in building their businesses in protected areas as well.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO John Mehner said during the floods in 1993 and 1995, video of that event first swayed businesses from investing their company in the area.
Mehner said while the outlook two dozen years later is better, the thought of floodwaters impacting certain areas are still relevant.
"A lot of the perception is that we are under water and that we have terrible issues here," Mehner stated. "While again, the flooding is horrible and is affecting many people, in the business community, we have a great levee system and great tools in place to keep that from affecting us very much."
Mehner mentioned that there is a lot of money and businesses invested in the industrial area along Nash Road south of Cape Girardeau. He also said there are some interested businesses that are hesitant to settle there due to how close the floodwaters are.
"Ever since the Little River Drainage District system was put into place, you see the millions of dollars in investment on Nash Road and it can get wet and get heavy rain, but it's not river water and does not breach the levee," Mehner said.
Little River Drainage District Chief Engineer Dustin Boatwright said the levee there is a highly engineered system that starts there along the Diversion Channel and travels down to the Gulf of Mexico.
"That levee is the best of the best when it comes to an example of how to build and have an effective levee in place," Boatwright stated. "We are not going to let these floods impact businesses south of Cape Girardeau. There is no concern for the levees around Cape Girardeau."
The levee there has hundreds of relief wells to relieve the pressure of the water. Boatwright said those wells help immensely during high water events.
Mehner adds that there is constant maintenance to make the levee there stronger but still sees lingering worries from outside companies.
"This year we've had a couple of visits (from companies) as well," Mehner mentioned. "A lot of questions about it. Of course 100 year levee protected flood plain areas are handled in different ways in the insurance business as well; so sometimes that raises questions."
We spoke with businesses along Nash Road protected by the levee along the Diversion Channel south of Cape Girardeau. Business owners there say they feel completely protected by the levee and feel safe.
Hoffman Fireworks owner Mary Ann Hoffman has her business just a couple hundred feet away from the levee that holds back the water flowing through the Diversion Channel. She said her customers are never worried about shopping there that close to the water.
"We've not had anybody so far that has shopped with us that have said anything about there being a problem or that they're concerned," Hoffman added. "We feel comfortable with that fact that it's a very, very strong levee and they've done a great job maintaining it."
The Little River Drainage District was formed in 1907. From 1914 through 1928, the levee was built by the man-made Diversion Channel.
Mehner said there has not been a breach since the levee was completed.
