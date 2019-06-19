Bertrand man sentenced to 12 years on child porn charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Bertrand, Missouri man has been sentenced after pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
Joel C. Williams, 48, was sentenced in court to 12 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography in March.
The investigation began in 2018 after law enforcement found Williams using a social network website to obtain child porn videos and pictures.
He was already required to register as a sex offender because of a conviction for statutory sodomy.
