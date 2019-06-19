2 asleep in car at Bernie store parking lot with meth, guns in car

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and woman are facing drug possession charges after police found them asleep in a car parking lot of a grocery store.
According to the court filed police probable cause report, Chasity Zimmmerman, 36, and Micah Weaver. 38, both of Bernie, Missouri were found in a car unresponsive on Sunday, June 16 at the Town and Country Supermarket in Bernie.
After trying several times to wake up the driver, Weaver appeared disoriented and Zimmerman did not respond according to police.
After Weaver asked to get out of his vehicle to find his wallet, he was asked if there were any illegal drugs or weapons in his car.
A knife was seen on the driver’s side dash.
There were two pistols under the seat and a number of other knives in the car, according to Weaver.
Weaver told the officer that he had come to the store to get a soda, when they pulled up to the store, she was asleep. He then fell asleep.
A semi-automatic .45 caliber handgun unloaded and a S&W .38 Special loaded revolver were found and placed in the patrol vehicle.
Police found a clear container containing a white crystal-like substance in the lap of Zimmerman. After a field test, it came up positive for methamphetamine.
After a number of attempts to wake up Zimmerman with no response, police called EMS.
Weaver was placed under arrest and Zimmerman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
After a further search of the car, an officer found an amount of a green leafy material with a small round metal grinder inside the container.
A short time later, the officer found a multi-colored glass pipe laying in a cup holder that contained a dark-leafy residue.
Both face charges of possession of a controlled substance.
