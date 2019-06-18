What you need to know June 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 18.
Yet another warm and humid start outside.
Lisa Michaels says don’t forget your umbrella- scattered rain is moving through the Heartland.
We will have more scattered rain and storms during this afternoon. These are not looking to be severe.
Heavy rain can cause flash flooding which is why there is a flash flood watch out for some central and northern counties until tonight. High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s.
We will be tracking the potential for strong to severe storms. Hazards will be strong winds, small hail, heavy rain, and the chance for tornadoes.
Daily chances for scattered rain and storms will stay around through the beginning of next week.
- The flooding situation in southern Illinois is getting the attention of a D.C. lawmaker.
- A local museum that allows you to step back into the 1800′s is in need of major improvements.
- Proposed changes at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be delayed.
- A Malden, Missouri man was arrested on Promoting Child Pornography on June 13.
A police officer was trying to round up a stray pit bull when he got outsmarted by the dog.
VIDEO: Snake slithers onto car hood in Alexander Co., Ill.
