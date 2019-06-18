Vehicle search produces drugs, handgun and more than $12K

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies in Ballard County, Kentucky stopped a vehicle and seized several items on Saturday, June 15.
Officials said it happened around 10:30 p.m. They stopped a vehicle while conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on US 51 North at the edge of Wickliffe.
The driver Gregory Brown was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of Marijuana (firearm enhanced)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs/Alch/Etc 1st Off. (aggravated)
- Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) {firearm enhanced}
Deputies said a Ford truck came through that smelled of marijuana.
According to deputies, when they searched the vehicle several containers were found with suspected marijuana, with rolling papers and a grinder.
Deputies said they also found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and over $12,000 in cash.
