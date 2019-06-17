U.S. Rep. Mike Bost tour flooding in southern Illinois

(KFVS) - The flooding situation in southern Illinois is getting the attention of a D.C. lawmaker.
Illinois Congressman Mike Bost toured several levees on June 17 to see them first hand.
He began in Valmeyer, then traveled to Chester, Grand Tower and East Cape Girardeau.
Bost said he’s in contact with several emergency agencies as the flood-fighting efforts continue.
“Whether they’re working with IEMA and FEMA, whether they are working with the Army Corps of Engineers, we are doing everything we can do to get through this flood stage, then to make sure we assess the damage that is caused by this particular flood, so that we can bring everything back up to par," said Bost. "And that we are working on that.And we are hearing the cry of the people to make sure that we do.”
Bost made it a point to remind local officials to keep track of all expenses and report them to the federal government. That includes the cost of pumps and gas.
Bost said he will be back in D.C. tomorrow to discuss the possibility of federal funding to help in the recovery efforts.
