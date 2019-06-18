Summer Safety Day promotes staying safe in the heat

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Summer Safety Day will be Wednesday, June 19 and promotes staying safe in the heat.
It’s a team effort between the U.S. National Weather Service, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Summer Safety Day will highlight the importance of taking precautions to protect against summer heat and humidity, particularly in vehicles.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, five children died in Missouri in 2018 as a result of being left behind in hot vehicles. They say 14 other people died of heat-related causes in Missouri in 2018.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety reminds people of these safety tips:
- Drink plenty of water and limit intake of alcoholic beverages. Make sure your pet has fresh water and access to shade
- Eat light, well-balanced meals at regular intervals
- Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head. Use at least 30 SPF sunscreen
- Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day; use the buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks
- If you do not have air conditioning, consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls and other community facilities. Find a nearby cooling center here.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who may not have air conditioning or who spend much of their time alone
- Be aware of medications that may impair the body’s response to heat, including antihistamines, tranquilizers and some medications for heart disease.
