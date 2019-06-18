100 summer reading, activity packs to be distributed to children in southern Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The United Way of Southern Illinois will be distributing 100 summer reading and activity packs to children as part of its nationwide Day of Action.
The packs go to children from pre-kindergarten to third grade and will be on Friday, June 21.
They will be distributed from noon to 3 p.m. at United Way of Southern Illinois’ office on W. Boulevard in Marion, just south of Dollar General.
Parents and children can fill a tote with their choice of books, snacks, a Frisbee, toothbrush, water bottle and several other activity items. In addition, United Way will provide each family with a FamilyWize prescription discount card, 211 resource card and a list of summer food programs providing free meals throughout the area.
Supplies are limited to 100 packs and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Packs will be limited to one pack per child or a family limit of three packs to ensure the greatest number of families can be served.
