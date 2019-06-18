State transportation officials on listening tour to stop in Calloway Co., Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials are traveling the state on a listening tour.
The goal of the tour is for KYTC officials to learn the most pressing transportation infrastructure needs in each county from local community leaders.
On Tuesday evening, June 18, KYTC officials are scheduled to meet with Calloway County leaders in Murray.
KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas, KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat and KYTC District 1 PD and P Engineer Jason Looper plan to attend the Calloway County Fiscal meeting.
Before the meeting begins, Sec. Thomas will meet with Calloway County Judge Executive Kenneth Imes to tour the U.S. 641 project between Murray and Hazel in the southern region of the county.
A $23 million federal grant was awarded to Calloway County, Ky. to reconstruct and widen U.S. 641.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.