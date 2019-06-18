Southern Illinois flood condition warrants special attention from Rep. Bost

Grand Tower, IL (KFVS) - The historically high flood conditions brought U.S. Congressman Mike Bost to various affected areas across the region. Garnering the attention of the DC lawmaker, Bost toured multiple levees on Monday.
He visited Valmeyer Levee, Prairie du Rocher Levee, and Grand Tower Levee to see the latest developments on the ground there.
Rep. Bost saw the damage along the river, from Alton to Cairo. In Grand Tower, some concerns that arose was the collapse of the storm drains or even the six water main breaks.
“We are working on it," Bost said. “We are very aware of the problem. Even when I’m in DC, my staff is here, so we are working to try and keep abreast of everything and we are doing our best to try and serve the people who put us [here].}”
Local officials in Grand Tower, like the Chief Dennis Wright with the Tower Rock Fire Protection District, were encouraged by Mike Bost showing up to hear their concerns. “I think he will take care of us. He always has been a big help to us. I got faith in him,” Wright said.
One of Bost reminded local officials throughout the tour to keep track and report all expenses to federal government, like pumps being used or even the fuel.
Bost says he’ll be back in DC tomorrow to discuss federal assistance funds as a solution to the flooding problems in Southern Illinois.
