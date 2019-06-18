Severe storms possible Wednesday

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY. All types of severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. Enjoy the calmer weather tonight, although there will still be a few isolated showers. Tonight’s lows will drop into the upper 60s. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms through the first part of the day, but the severe weather chances increase through the afternoon and evening hours. Make sure you have a way to get warnings. The heat and humidity build back in by the end of the workweek into the weekend. Highs will top back out in the lower 90s with even higher feels like numbers.