Rte. 3 flooding delaying doctor visits

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people braving the one lane open on IL route 3 between Cape Girardeau and McClure are facing major traffic delays.
As a result, many doctor’s appointments in Cape Girardeau are getting delayed as well.
Joyce Hahn is a CNA at Saint Francis Healthcare System, who said they’ve been getting a lot of calls to reschedule appointments.
“We’ve probably had a total of five to seven a day who have had to rearrange,” she said.
Hahn said those are only patients who have postponed in her office in the hospital.
Some people, like Glenn Clutts from Cobden, are being a little more brave.
Clutts said he made the trip on Tuesday morning for his doctor appointment at Southeast Health.
“It was good until you got to the stop light,” he said, “then you had to wait in line for about 11 minutes. Then drive about two or three-tenths of a mile in water.”
Clutts said he made it just fine, but he wouldn’t be trying to get to Cape Girardeau if he didn’t have something important to get to.
Hahn said they get that not everyone wants to drive on this road right now.
“I don’t think they should brave the road. I think they should wait unless it’s an emergency, and then they can get help locally,” she said, “we’re trying to be very accommodating right now.”
Right now, if you need to get to Cape Girardeau from the Illinois side of the river, Keith Miley with the Illinois Department of Transportation said give yourself plenty of time to get there.
He also said they changed the light pattern on Tuesday, June 18 to reflect the flow of traffic better. In the morning, there will be more green light time going toward Cape Girardeau and in the afternoon, there will be more green light time headed away from Cape Girardeau.
