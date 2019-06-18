Rain This Morning

Yet another warm and humid start outside. Bring the umbrella- scattered rain is moving through the Heartland. We will have more scattered rain and storms during this afternoon. These are not looking to be severe. Heavy rain can cause flash flooding which is why there is a flash flood watch out for some central and northern counties until tonight. High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s.
We will be tracking the potential for strong to severe storms. Hazards will be strong winds, small hail, heavy rain, and the chance for tornadoes. Daily chances for scattered rain and storms will stay around through the beginning of next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.