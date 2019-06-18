Proposed changes delays Center Junction diverging diamond plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Proposed changes at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be delayed.
At the city council meeting on June 17, City Manager Scott Meyer said the Missouri Department of Transportation opted not to award a contract for a diverging diamond.
Meyers said the project would cost more than estimated and that more affordable options will be discussed.
MoDOT plans to revisit the issue in November.
According to Meyer, this means the project would not be finished until at least the end of 2021.
