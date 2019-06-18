Poplar Bluff kids make baby blankets, help community during summer vacation

By Jasmine Adams | June 18, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 11:18 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of students in Poplar Bluff is giving back to the community during their summer vacation.

Poplar Bluff Middle School officials said in a Facebook post, the Junior Beta Summer School did some community service projects recently.

They made 11 baby blankets for the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center nursery.

School officials also said the students used the supplies collected during the school year to make each classroom at the Middle School an Emergency Bucket.

That’s not all! They went to Bacon Park to pick up trash.

For their efforts, they were also able to enjoy homemade ice cream, make rock candy, construct solar ovens to make s’mores, conduct experiments and more.

