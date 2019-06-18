Paducah man arrested on weapon charges after lying about domestic assault

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was arrested on weapons charges after an investigation revealed he lied about convictions of domestic violence.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies seized a handgun purchased by John Howard, 48, of Paducah, Ky. and found that he had lied about his domestic violence history when filling out the paperwork to purchase the gun in late 2018. Howard was convicted was repeatedly assaulting an elderly woman.
Howard is a prohibited possessor due to these prior convictions and was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
