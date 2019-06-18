Man, woman charged in shoplifting investigation

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A shoplifting report at a business on South 12th Street in Murray, Kentucky led to the arrest of a man and woman.
Katie Christian (31) of Florida cited for drug paraphernalia and released at the scene. Jason Kerbyson (36) of Michigan was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) under $500.
Police in Murray said on Thursday, June 13, officials took a shoplifting report and security video footage of the suspect and the vehicle he left in was obtained.
The information was passed on to other officers.
On Friday, June 14, an officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle from the shoplifting report.
Before checking the vehicle a male subject exited the vehicle according to police.
Two officials went to check the vehicle and found a woman inside. Police said they could also see a pair of shoes that had been reported stolen from outside of the vehicle.
Officer’s checked the license plate on the vehicle and the information that came back did not match the vehicle.
Police sais the VIN showed that the vehicle was stolen out of South Carolina.
