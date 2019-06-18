Man wanted for running from deputies, crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 25-year-old Du Quoin, Illinois man is wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Davon McLorn is wanted in connection with driving away from deputies on Route 148, which led to McLorn crashing on private property near E. Knob St. in Waltonville, Ill.
The incident reportedly happened on Saturday, June 15.
If you see McLorn, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office urges you not approach him on your own.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of McLorn is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-244-8004 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS (8477).
