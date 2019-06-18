Man stopped for seat belt violation arrested on drug charges

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Ballard County on June 15.
Ballard County officials said a 2005 Ford Focus was stopped for a seat belt violation.
The driver Eric Shelton of Wickliffe was arrested and transported to Ballard County Jail. He is charged with failure to wear seat belt and possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
K-9 Kony alerted officials to the back passenger door of the vehicle.
Officials said in the back seat of the vehicle they found methamphetamine inside a pill bottle.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.