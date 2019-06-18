Man sentenced to prison time in Mississippi County released from Scott County Jail, now on the run

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials in Mississippi County are asking why an inmate sentenced to prison time in their county was released by the Scott County Jail and is now on the run.
According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, Lamar Tyrone Johnson of Sikeston was in custody in Mississippi County following a revocation of a suspended sentence. Court documents say Johnson violated the conditions of his probation and was re-sentenced to 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
However, before Johnson could be transferred to prison, he first had to be tried in Scott County on multiple felony assault charges relating to a 2018 incident in Sikeston.
Johnson was transferred to the Scott County Jail on or about April 17 with a hold outlining the condition that following his court proceedings Johnson was to be returned to Mississippi County so he could be transferred to DOC to serve his 13-year sentence.
In the custody of Scott County officials, court documents state Johnson was granted a bond of $75,000 cash or surety. Johnson posted bail on April 27 and was released from the Scott County Jail. He was due back in court on June 13, 2019 at 9 a.m., however Johnson failed to appear.
Now, Johnson’s whereabouts are unknown. Scott County has issued a warrant for Johnson’s arrest for failure to appear. Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Mississippi County.
We have reached out to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury for comment. He said he would learn more about the situation and get back with us for comment.
If you see Johnson, or know of his whereabouts, contact authorities in Mississippi County 573-683-2111 or Scott County 573-471-3530.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.