Man flees on 4-wheeler into woods, attempts to run over multiple deputies

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies in Marshall County, Kentucky said a man attempted to run over them several times then fled on a 4-wheeler.
According to deputies James David Hall of Benton, Ky., was arrested on felony charges after the incident.
Detectives executed a search warrant at Hall’s residence and arrested Hall for two counts of wanton endangerment first degree-police officer, fleeing and evading police first degree and criminal mischief first degree. Hall was lodged in the Marshall County Jail.
It happened on Sunday, June 16 around 10:30 p.m.
Deputies said an official saw a 4-wheeler traveling on a roadway in the Briensburg Community with the headlights off.
The official followed the vehicle for a short distance and attempted to conduct a traffic stop deputies said.
Hall drove away on the 4-wheeler for a few minutes before heading on a trail into the woods.
The deputy said he parked his cruiser on the trail and walked back into the woods to attempt to locate the Hall.
That’s when the deputy said he heard the 4-wheeler start and the driver attempted to run him over. Other deputies arrived on the scene.
The driver also tried to run over the other officials several times according to deputies.
Deputies said they deployed their Tasers multiple times, but the Taser did not stop Hall.
Hall hit the front of the cruiser with the 4-wheeler and attempted to run over the deputy again. Officials said this caused the deputy to fire a shot at Hall.
Deputies said Hall then fled on the 4-wheeler.
Marshall County Deputies, Kentucky State Police and Marshall County Rescue attempted to locate Hall for several hours but were unable to find him.
One say later on Monday, June 17 Marshall County detectives were able to identify the operator of the 4-wheeler as Hall.
