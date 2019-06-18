Local farms in southern Illinois receive grants to help produce locally

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local farms in southern Illinois are receiving grants to them help produce food for their communities.
Little Egypt Alliance of Farmers (LEAF) and Faith in Place parented up to provide healthy for all people in southern Illinois through Community Support Agriculture (CSA).
On Tuesday, June 25 visitors are invited to take a tour of Flora Bay Farms, one of the farms with LEAF, and celebrate with a special check presentation.
Faith in Place partners with people of faith around Illinois to educate, connect and advocate for healthier communities through a variety of advocacy programs.
LEAF Food Hub is a farmer-owned cooperative and online market place for people to buy locally grown and produced food. Farmers benefit from the marketing, selling, packaging and delivering of their produce and prepared foods.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.