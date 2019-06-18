Kentucky woman, 90, rescued from mudslide after house collapses on her

STANTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A 90-year-old Kentucky woman had to be rescued when her home was smashed by a mudslide.
It happened Monday morning in Stanton, in Powell County, according to Lexington television station WKYT.
The mudslide knocked the two-story home from its foundation, causing the second floor to collapse.
The woman was found under several layers, including a floor and a brick wall, WKYT reported.
It took crews four hours to get her out.
“As far as luck, I don’t call it luck, I call it the grace of God, that’s what I call it,” Stanton Fire Department Assistant Chief Eddie Barnes said.
The woman said she was sleeping when the slide happened.
She appeared to be OK and in good spirits when she was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
