Jackson students learn from teacher’s international visits

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The days of traditional learning is being enhanced by real experiences for a Jackson classroom.
World Geography students were able to learn from their teacher about D-Day and other WWII events through video and live interacting broadcasts.
Jackson Jr. High World Geography teacher Brad Haertling has traveled to a number of places overseas in the past few summers including Oregon Trail, Vietnam, Iceland and France and more.
Haertling recently returned from France where he visited Normandy as part of the 75th anniversary.
He was on site where he took his experience and recorded videos of the various areas of battlegrounds that took place during the war to show the students. He also chatted with the students live and educated them about what he was seeing and experiencing.
"I tried to call the kids and do a video chat at least once during every trip," Haertling described.
Haertling said it benefits the students more to learn from the perspective of someone who was there in person.
"I always say, make learning an adventure," Haertling said. "I really think that the kids learn a lot better whenever they are able to see somebody that they know, that is actually standing there getting some perspective in first person."
Haertling pointed and talked to the students in the video explaining the various components used during the war to teach the students.
“You can say that the concrete bunkers the Germans built were very thick; but when I’m standing there and putting my hand next to the outer wall of the concrete bunker, you can actually see that it is 3-foot thick. There is steel in it and made for bombing,” Haertling explained. “It really brings it to life.”
After completing his trip, Haertling rejoined the students in the classroom on Tuesday with fellow history teacher Kyle Mabuce. Haertling further showed his experience and educated them about Normandy and D-Day.
The students also presented their D-Day projects to the classroom.
“We were summing up all the things that we’ve gone over in class and how the different sides and how the decisions impacted D-Day,” sophomore Delaynie Spies described. “The allies, it planned well but it didn’t go well; how the Germans didn’t plan well. It went about as well as they could have expected. So we were putting that together and what we think we could have done better.”
After that, Haertling showed compiled video of the Guns of Longues-sur-Mer which taught them about the WWII German artillery battery constructed near Longues-sur-Mer in Normandy located between the allied landing beaches of Omaha and Gold.
Sophomore Samuel Helle said this was a better way of learning, rather than reading from a textbook.
"I feel like it's two different things reading about it and actually visually seeing it," Helle said. "It's actually where it took place. You can look at as many pictures in the book as you want but it's not going to be the same as the real thing."
“Even though we’re not in Normandy, he gets footage and he explains everything that he sees. It allows us to feel like we are there,” senior Alexander Cobb added.
Dominick Allen echoed the other students about the on site experiences.
"With him going over there, it changes a lot, because if we're just sitting here; 'Let's read a book real quick and read a few pages and that will tell you,'" Allen said. "No, him going over there and showing us the bunkers that they hid in and the beaches, it's a lot more than just reading a book."
Cobb stated the real-time education, through a live broadcast, is an advanced way to bring culture and perspective to life.
“It’s amazing,” Cobb exclaimed. “I’ve never even heard of anything like that. I know that there are some times where teachers teach each other from a different city, but across the world, I’ve never heard of that.”
In addition, Haertling took the students on a field trip to his father’s personal museum where they were able to view and interact with various WWII memorabilia that’s been collected over the years.
