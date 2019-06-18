1 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Ky. on Tuesday, June 18.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Barbara Godfrey, 36, of Paducah, Ky. was traveling north on John Puryear Drive when a vehicle, driven by Eugene Hawkins, 76, of Paducah, Ky. tried to drive through on Husbands road.
Hawkins pulled into the path of Godfrey and hit her vehicle. Godfrey attempted to swerve, but could not get out of the way.
Godfrey’s passenger Melissa Swain, 41, of Paducah, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Reidland Fire Department and Mercy EMS assisted at the scene.
