Ill. Sen. opposes Trump nominee, Matthew Kacsmaryk

WASHINGTON, D. C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin announced his opposition to a Texas district court nominee during a speech on the Senate Floor on Tuesday, June 18.
Sen. Durbin said he can not support President Trump’s nominee Matthew Kacsmaryk.
“It strikes me as unusual, more than coincidental, that in June – the LGBTQ Pride Month – our Republican colleagues would decide to bring to the floor the nomination of a Texas district court nominee, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk… Mr. Kacsmaryk has not been shy about his hostility to marriage equality and transgender Americans,” Durbin said. “I oppose the Kacsmaryk nomination. This is yet another extreme nominee outside the mainstream of American thinking who does not deserve to be rubber-stamped for a lifetime appointment by the United States Senate.”
According to Durbin’s Office, Kacsmaryk has “repeatedly written in his personal capacity about his opposition to LGBTQ rights and the Obergefell case.”
In 2015 the Supreme Court of the United States ruled same-sex couples have the right to marry in the Obergefell case.
