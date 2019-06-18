Ill. Sen. opposes Trump nominee, Matthew Kacsmaryk

“It strikes me as unusual, more than coincidental, that in June – the LGBTQ Pride Month – our Republican colleagues would decide to bring to the floor the nomination of a Texas district court nominee, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk… Mr. Kacsmaryk has not been shy about his hostility to marriage equality and transgender Americans,” Durbin said. “I oppose the Kacsmaryk nomination. This is yet another extreme nominee outside the mainstream of American thinking who does not deserve to be rubber-stamped for a lifetime appointment by the United States Senate.”