Idea to raise flooded parts of Illinois Route 3 gains traction

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A solution is in the works to prevent rising flood waters from closing another portion of a busy road in northern Alexander County Illinois.
Water over Route 3 has already closed one lane of traffic between McClure Illinois and the intersection of Route 146.
Officials fear things could get worse with more seep water and rainfall, so they are now pushing the Illinois Department of Transportation to temporarily raise the road using gravel.
The idea gained traction during a meeting with congressman Mike Bost and State Senator Dale Fowler in East Cape Girardeau, IL Monday, June 17.
Mayor Joe Aden says East Cape Girardeau got two inches of rain last night and likes the idea of raising the road above the water line and adding more friction to keep traffic flowing.
“Well, we have to for medical reasons, doctor’s appointments. People work in Cape. It’s just vital that we keep this open,” Aden said. "We’ve brought it up before but this was a good time to do it with the political representatives here. That is the key to get it done. You can talk about it, but we need to get it done.”
A few more water pumps are being installed on nearby levees to push even more water out of the flooded area.
Alexander County engineer Jeff Denny says between the 9 pumps they have near Gale and the three tractor pumps on the east side of McClure, they’re pumping out close to 6 million gallons of water per hour.
But even with all of that power, officials say about an inch of ground is still being lost every day.
“There is so much water here that you really can’t tell it," Aden said. "But it can’t hurt us. I know a lot of people think it might be but it’s not hurting us any.”
IDOT will still make the final decision on whether or not to raise parts of Illinois Route 3.
If it’s approved the next stretch to potentially get gravel would be between East Cape and Gale.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.