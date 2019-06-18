Frozen spinach recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

(KFVS) - Bags of frozen spinach are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.
Sprouts Farmers Market of Phoenix, Arizona recalled frozen cut leaf spinach conventional and organic 16 ounce bags. They were manufactured by National Frozen Foods of Oregon.
The bags are being recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Listeria monocytongenes, which can be cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
According to the Federal Drug Administration, random sampling revealed the finished products contained the bacteria. Sprouts Farmers Market removed all affected product from its stores.
In addition, the FDA says Sprouts is conducting an internal investigation with National Frozen Foods to ensure all food safety standards are being met and enforced.
While they may only have short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Sprouts recalled the following products:
- Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.
- Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package
It was distributed to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported in connection to this product to date.
If you have bought the products, you are urged to destroy or return it to the stores for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can contact the company at 1-888-577-7688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.