Floodwaters mean more buffalo gnats are on the way

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One local expert said the gnat problem we’re having is only going to get worse until all this standing water goes down.
Brenda Kertz said the buffalo gnats are annoying and that’s how she feels every time she goes outside.
"I think that there almost twice as bad there because we have a lot of stand water on our farm,” she said.
Bugzero owner, Chris Horrell, said the buffalo gnats are thriving right now because of all the standing water this spring.
“A lot of times moving streams are worst or if you’re by a creek or a body of water," Horrell said. "They like to lay their eggs around vegetation, and the female gnats are the ones that bite.”
He even showed some of their favorite spots in Capaha Park.
“They don’t really like being out in the sun per se, but when there’s water moving like this," he said.
Horrell said the gnats tend to be out more in the afternoon and evening.
“A lot of people have soccer and baseball this time of year going on and the shaded areas and when your sweating,” he said.
They like shaded areas but they hate the wind.
“If your outside like on a patio or deck area having a fan on or if the air is moving they are less active," he advised.
Kertz said, she noticed they really attack her kids when they’re outside playing.
“I’m constantly checking them and they have different spots on their backs,” she said.
Kertz said she just hopes they disappear before the next holiday.
“Fourth of July lets come on strong with no Gnats,” she said.
The Neighborhood app users said to get rid of the gnats they recommend “Buggin” spray. Local hardware stores said it’s flying off the shelves.
