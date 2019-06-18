Driver believed to be under the influence arrested after traffic stop

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to an arrest in Ballard County, Kentucky on Sunday, June 9.
According to county officials, they stopped a 2014 Chevy on Green Street around 8:40 p.m.
Deputies identified the driver as John Adams of Paducah, Ky.
Officials said they believed he was under the influence of narcotics.
After further investigation, deputies searched Adams’ vehicle and found quantity of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Adams was arrested and lodged in the Ballard County Jail.
