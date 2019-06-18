Driver arrested for drugs, no headlights

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky led to a drug arrest.
The traffic stop was reported at 11:27 p.m. on Monday, June 17.
McCracken County Sheriff deputies state they stopped the driver of a car on Sullivan Dr. for traveling without any headlights.
During a search of the 2019 Chevy Malibu, deputies said they found a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the vehicle, Christopher Haskins, 40 of Paducah, was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Haskins was charged with failure to illuminate head lamps, possession controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
