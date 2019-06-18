Cape Girardeau City Councilman resigns at meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Within the first few minutes of the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday, June 17, one of its members announced they will be resigning.
Councilman Victor Gunn, who represents Ward 3, announced he is resigning from the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, July 8.
Gunn said the reason he is resigning because he is relocating outside of his ward due to his wife’s illness.
“I regret to leave early," said Gunn. "It was my full intention to serve the full term, but family comes first.”
Gunn stated he will be at the next City Council meeting and at the July 8 meeting he will submit his resignation.
Several of the City Council Members and Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said they were saddened to hear of Gunn’s resignation during the council meeting.
Gunn said, “I’ve enjoyed serving the people of that ward.”
According to the City of Cape Girardeau website, Gunn was first elected to the City Council in August 2014.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.